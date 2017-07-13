16 Movie Roles Tom Hanks Passed On

Tom Hanks has been in a lot of movie but if he had the time he would have been in A LOT MORE!

Here’s list of the movie Tom would have been in, if he had the time.

1.”Police Academy”, 1984.

They wanted him for the role of Mahoney that eventually went to Steve Guttenberg.

2. “When Harry Met Sally”, 1989.

The role eventually went to Billy Crystal.

3.”Groundhog Day”, 1993.



That role went to Bill Murray

4.”The Shawshank Redemption”, 1994.

The role eventually went to Tim Robbins

5. “When a Man Loves a Woman”, 1994

The role went to Andy Garcia

6. “Speed”, 1994

The role went to Keanu Reeves

7. “Jerry Maguire”, 1996

The role went to Tom Cruise

