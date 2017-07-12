‘Wonder Woman 2’ Will Be Set In The 80’s

With the huge success of ‘Wonder Woman’ and the DC cinematic universe as a whole, another movie featuring everyone’s favorite Amazon was inevitable. The only question was is when the next installment will take place.

WARNING SPOILERS BELOW

‘Wonder Woman’ was set in WW1, and we know that Diana shows up in ‘Batman V Superman,’ which is set in the present day. So, there’s about 100 year gap where Diana’s whereabouts are yet unaccounted for. It makes sense that they would set the next film before ‘Batman V Superman,’ because after that its looking like Diana will be busy with Justice League stuff.

So, in what era will we get to see Wonder Woman again? Its looking like ‘Wonder Woman 2’ will be set in the 1980’s. This time around Diana will be battling against the Soviet Union, at the tail end of the Cold War. So, get ready for some epic super hero action paired with an equally awesome 80’s sound track.

If that doesn’t get you excited then here’s a little bit more to sweeten the pot. We’ve also got reports that Chris Pine’s character will be coming back for the sequel. Though, we’re not quite sure how that’s going to work, seeing how he was kind of blown up at the end of ‘Wonder Woman.’ If his character really is still alive, we can’t wait to see what 60 year old Chris Pine will end up looking like. There’s also a theory out there that Pine will play a descendant of the original character, but that wouldn’t be nearly as cool. It does make slightly more sense though.

Via Screen Rant