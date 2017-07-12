Twitter’s Periscope Will Be Live Streaming The Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef is probably on most people’s travel wishlist. Thanks to Twitter you’ll be able to the wonder without even getting off your couch. On Tuesday at 12:30pm, AEST, Twitter’s Periscope will be live broadcasting the Reef for all to see. As if the view won’t get good enough, during the stream you’ll be able to ask travel personality Mitch Oates questions live.

There will also be a second broadcast at 2pm AEST, where Earth Hour founder Andy Ridley will be debuting his new conservation project, Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.

The steam promises tons of beautiful underwater shots of the reef which will both, “showcase the underwater wonder and allow people to engage with the Reef in an entirely new way thanks to technology.”

Via Mashable