These Chinese Nap Pods Are Perfect For All You Workaholics

July 12, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: China, Nap, pods, Xiangshui Space

Naps are great, there’s no arguing with that, but they’re a luxury most of us cant afford. Sure, sometimes we have the time in the middle of the day to take a quick snooze, but the logistics of it make napping virtually impossible. Well, Xiangshui Space is hoping to fix that. They’re aim is to give tired and overworked people a convenient and private place to take a quick nap in the middle of a stressful day.

These new nap pods only cost $1.50 per half hour and offer a comfortable bed, plus extras like USB charging ports. All you need to do is rent a pod through an app and climb on in.

The only question is, when will we get these in the US?

Via Mashable

