The World’s Largest Super Soaker Cuts Through Glass, Watermelon, And Will Absolutely Destroy Your Backyard! (Video)

July 12, 2017 7:42 AM By JT
Filed Under: Mark Rober, NASA, summer, Super Soaker, Water, Wet, World's Largest

Be the biggest kid on the block this summer with the World’s LARGEST Super Soaker.  This comes from the mind of a NASA engineer, Mark Rober, and if NASA is behind this, you know it’s good.

The Super Soaker has been completely upgraded to over seven feet long, and Rober demonstrated the absolute power this toy has.  It easily cut through watermelon, glass, and honestly, we’re surprised he didn’t punch a hole in his fence!

You’ll definitely shoot your eye out with this, so be careful if you decide to build your own!

Via Mashable

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live