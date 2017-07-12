Shelters Have Started Putting Feral Cats To Work

‘No Kill’ shelters have always had problems with finding homes for all their rescued animals, especially with feral cats. Feral cats are often not really family pet material. They’re sometimes don’t do too well with small children either, but they do make for some great hunters.

Historically cats have been used to hunt small rodents on farms. The Los Angeles shelter of the Best Friends Animal Society is working to extend that role into the urban world. They’ve been giving away feral cats to both individuals and business owners. These ‘working cats’ do what they do best, they help to get rid of rodents and other small pests. It’s important to remember that they’re not pets, they’re ‘working cats.’

The new program has already extended to St. Paul, Baltimore, and Phoenix, with mixed success. There have been a few cases where the cats were just too lazy to hunt or ran away, but its not like you can train them anyways.

Via USA Today