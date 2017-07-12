One of the Largest Icebergs in Recorded History Breaks off Antarctica

An iceberg weighing 1.1 trillion tons has broken away from eastern Antarctica.The iceberg from the Larsen C ice shelf — the fourth largest in Antarctica — has been monitored over the last year when scientists from Project MIDAS noticed significant advances in a rift that as of last November, spanned 70 miles.

Lead researcher at Project MIDAS and professor, Adrian Luckman, said in a statement. “We have been anticipating this event for months, and have been surprised how long it took for the rift to break through the final few kilometers of ice.” The iceberg is about 2,000 square-miles almost the size of Delaware. In late May, only 8 miles were left connecting to the ice shelf.

The iceberg that has broken off has reduced Larsen C Ice Shelf by more than 12%, changing the landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula forever. Although the remaining ice shelf will continue naturally to regrow, it’s potential to be as stable as the original iceberg was before the rift is unlikely.

One trillion tonne iceberg breaks off Antarctic Peninsula https://t.co/zdC7fZX9GG pic.twitter.com/daTq1GeEgO — smh.com.au (@smh) July 12, 2017