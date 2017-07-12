Man Checks Single Can Of Beer As Luggage On Flight

July 12, 2017 6:58 AM By JT
A man only identified as Dean thought he and his buddy would try a little experiment when traveling from Melbourne to Perth.

Dean explained to Unilad, “My mate works at the airport and we hatched the plan as a laugh — I half didn’t expect it to come out the other end.”  The plan was to take a single, lonely can of beer, and check it as luggage.  Well, it worked!  “But when it did, it was sent out well in front of the other luggage so the baggage handlers obviously appreciated it.”

Dean knew his beer arrived when he noticed a crowd gathered around the luggage claim area snapping pictures of his precious cargo.  Had the beer not arrived, Dean had planned to file a lost luggage report!

Via NY Post

