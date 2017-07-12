Here’s What Some Of The Stuff In Energy Drinks Actually Does To You

Everyone knows that energy drinks like Red Bull, Monster, and Rock Star are pretty bad for you, but not many people actually know what all those chemicals actually do to you. We assume they’re all there to help give you energy, but in reality very few of the ingredients have been proven to actually increase energy levels.

Besides caffeine, some of the major ingredients found in most energy drinks are taurine, guarana, glucoruonolactone, B vitamins and L-carnitine. Taurine is an organic amino acid fluid which you can get from eating things like meat and fish, though there is no evidence that it has any effect on energy. Guarana does increase energy. Its a plant that produces berries which contain high levels of caffeine. B vitamins are commonly thought to help increase energy, but in reality unless you have a deficiency they don’t do much for you. Lastly, L-carnitines are another amino acid that do increase energy, but the amount in most energy drinks isn’t nearly enough to feel the effects.

It kind of makes you wonder why they even put this stuff in the drinks if they’re not actually giving you energy. Seems like good old coffee is the way to go.

