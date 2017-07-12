DJ Khaled Is Selling His Clothes For Charity

If you’ve ever been jealous of DJ Khaled’s wardrobe, boy do we have an opportunity for you.

The producer posted almost 30 pieces of his clothing onto the retail resale site Poshmark, with the intention of donating part of the proceeds to charity. The list of items range from vests, tracksuits, and even the matching father-son blue sateen suits worn by Khaled and his son Asahd from the Grateful album cover.

Portions of the sale will go towards Khaled’s “Win More Music” campaign with Get Schooled, a non-profit that encourages students to graduate high school. If you want to check out the suits, which Khaled is selling for $2,250 and $1,350, respectively, you can head HERE.

Via Hollywood Reporter

