China Builds 250-Acre Solar Farm Shaped Like A Panda

China Merchants New Energy Group is one of China’s largest clean energy operators decided to have some fun with its new solar energy farm.

In an attempt to get kids more interested in solar energy, the group constructed a brand new 250 acre solar energy farm in the shape of a giant PANDA!

Alan Li, CEO of China Merchants New Energy Group, said last year that “By designing the solar power station into the pattern of a panda, we aim to stimulate teenagers’ interest and enthusiasm for solar energy application. To cope with the climate change, we should not only appeal to the governments and companies, but also need to motivate every household, getting the next generation involved in, thus making joint efforts for a green future.”

This won’t be the only cute solar farm, either. Panda Green Energy’s Panda 100 Program plans to build plenty more of these sites, enough to power 3.2 billion kWh of green electricity over 25 years. By doing so, they hope to save using 1.056 million tons of coal, therefore reducing 2.74 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

