There are SO many reasons to love the 90s! The hashtag #90sWeretheBestBecause is trending on Twitter and the internet is delivering with throwbacks from the movie Clueless to pop icons with hits like “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears. So, we decided to gather our favorite and most relatable #90sWeretheBestBecause tweets and few of our favorites here at Jack because who doesn’t love being nostalgic?

#90sWereTheBestBecause friends happened and they always cheer me up when I'm down pic.twitter.com/6nm1iEty8w — RT or LIKE (@RTorFAV_1) July 12, 2017

#90swerethebestbecause i can bring my pet to school everyday. pic.twitter.com/D1O18Wpe5I — KIKIFORTODAE (@kikifortodae) July 12, 2017

#90sWereTheBestBecause we got to eat our happy meals on these chairs… pic.twitter.com/rDE6U4qTW0 — George Holleway (@GeorgeHolleway) July 12, 2017

Especially this!!

#90sWereTheBestBecause Backstreet Boys made it larger than life 😃💗🎶 pic.twitter.com/VyOrw1gNdn — Kath Gottweiss (@kathg35) July 12, 2017