The trailer for season 2 of ‘The Real Housewives Of Dallas’ has dropped, and it looks like the ladies of Big D are back in a big way!

LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Cary Deuber are all returning for season two and this time they will be joined by D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott.

If this trailer is any indication we are in for a great ride in season 2.