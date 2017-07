Right now #SendMeSFMOMA is only available in the US, but the response has been so positive globally, we're looking to extend its reach! 🌎📲 pic.twitter.com/Q43auYsxJg — SFMOMA (@SFMOMA) July 10, 2017

The Museum of Modern Art in San Francisco wants to bring fine art to your phone. They’ve got a new feature called Send Me SFMOMA. All you need to do is text “Send me ‘X'” to 572-51. ‘X’ would be whatever you want, it doesn’t even have to be a work of art, you could just text something like ‘love’ and the service will shoot you a work relating to love. Check out these examples below:

the dog in the back 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/t87OojZs2u — sam (@samkimsamkim) July 10, 2017

Via Mashable