The Home Built By Legendary Cowboys Coach Tom Landry Hits The Market

You could become just the fourth owner of a home built by a Dallas Cowboys legend.

The house built by Coach Tom Landry and his wife Alicia, located at 4510 Hallmark in Dallas, has hit the market. Owner Mathew Lopez is just the third person to own the home, and says it still holds some its original features. He told WFAA, “It’s been incredibly overwhelming at times. It has, I think, a kind of semblance of hallow ground. It is literally where Tom Landry built America’s team and all the things he did for his community; the church and the YMCA started here.”

Lopez is asking for $1.25 million for the home, and hopes it lands with another Cowboys fan. “No Mean Joe Greene or his son. We are going to harbor that grudge for Coach Landry.”

You can see pictures inside the home HERE.

Via WFAA

