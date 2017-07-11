Stranger Things Season 2 Gets Release Date on Netflix

If you’re like us, you binged watched “Stranger Things” and now are dying to get the rest of the story! Good news, Netflix has just released the official premiere date for Season 2.

Netflix confirmed that fans will get their ‘Eleven’ fix, with nine new episodes on Oct. 27.

The Season 2 synopsis reads: “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

“Stranger Things” became a quick hit for Netflix last summer, drawing fans in with the unique story of the small town residents who grapple with mysterious forces unleashed by a secretive government lab. The show is expected to draw Emmy Award nominations, this Thursday.