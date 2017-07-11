Stranded Rattlesnake in Lake Attempts to Use Boat as an Escape Vessel and Boaters Freak Out

A lifelong tip you can use is to never underestimate snakes. Even if they’re in water. Twitter user, Anthony Baciocco, recently uploaded a video of one rattlesnake who was brave enough to try to use the boat as an escape vessel! The group noticed the snake slithering towards the boat. Jokes ensued while the snake moved its head around for a couple of minutes. It wasn’t until the snake got smart and headed to the back of the boat where a few steps were.

With a little help from the current, the snake managed to get on the bottom ledge where laughing turned into everyone freaking out. While the snake almost succeeded in getting on the boat, luckily we was able to be pushed off with the water.

That was a close one!

