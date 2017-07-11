‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Star Tom Holland Went Undercover At A High School To Prepare For The Role

Halfway through the year, Arun Bishop, a student at The Bronx High School of Science, was brought into the principle’s office. When he arrived, Bishop was greeted by an officer from Marvel Studios, with a very strange request. London born Tom Holland had just been cast as Peter Parker for the upcoming ‘Spiderman: Homecoming.’ So, to help him better understand what it meant to be an american teenager, the studio wanted Holland to spend some time in a school which was similar to that of the one his character would be attending.

They chose Arun to show Holland around because he, like Parker, was perusing a career in STEM. Holland then went about his day, keeping his true identity secret from everyone except Bishop and the faculty. No one had a clue that Holland would soon be one of the most recognizable young actors in Hollywood.

Holland jokes that he even tried to convince the students that he was Spiderman, but again, no one believed him. Check out the video above for the full story.