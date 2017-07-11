Shia LaBeouf Graphic Arrest Video Released

Shia LaBeouf is in trouble again. The actor was picked up in Savannah, GA at 4am on Sunday for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Shia reportedly approached someone, asking them for a cigarette. When they said they did not have one, the actor became aggressive. A nearby officer approached and told Shia to move on but he refused.

He then ran to a nearby hotel, where he was eventually found and arrested. The video above is from a body cam of one of the arresting officers. In the video Shia berates the officers with insults, drunkenly cursing as they put him into the squad car, yelling, “I have rights! I’m an American. You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, Sir?” Among other, much worse things. The actor even got racial towards one of the African American officer.

LaBeouf has since been released on bail.

Via TMZ