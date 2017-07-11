Razor Blades Found In Playground Equipment At Texas Parks

July 11, 2017 4:10 PM
Police have begun an investigation after the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department found multiple razor blades embedded in the playground equipment at both the Emancipation and Boettcher Mill Road parks. A total of four blades were found in sides at both parks. Authorities believe that someone used a heating device to melt the razor blades into the plastic slides.

The blades were discovered after a routine inspection of the equipment on July 6th. Police have since removed the blades and installed security cameras. Luckily there were no injuries reported.

Investigators have yet to name a suspect.

