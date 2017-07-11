Razor Blades Found In Playground Equipment At Texas Parks

Police have begun an investigation after the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department found multiple razor blades embedded in the playground equipment at both the Emancipation and Boettcher Mill Road parks. A total of four blades were found in sides at both parks. Authorities believe that someone used a heating device to melt the razor blades into the plastic slides.

The blades were discovered after a routine inspection of the equipment on July 6th. Police have since removed the blades and installed security cameras. Luckily there were no injuries reported.

Investigators have yet to name a suspect.

Via US NEWS