Plano Has The Highest Ranked Public Park System In Texas. Where Do We Rank Nationally?

The Trust for Public Land recently analyzed the 100 biggest cities in the United States, with the goal in finding which city in America is the best for public parks.

Unfortunately, Texas did not have the best outing. Plano is the highest ranked city in the state, tying for 17th nationally with St. Louis and Albuquerque.

All the Texas cities, with their rankings, in the list are:

17-Plano

46-Austin

50-Dallas

59-Arlington

63-Garland

69-San Antonio

81-Houston

85-Irving and Lubbock

93-Laredo

The Trust for Public Land used mapping technology and demographic data to determine how well cities meet their needs for parks. Factors included:

Acreage (median park size and what percentage of a city’s land is used for parks)

Facilities and Investment (spending per resident), and

Access (percentage of the population that lives within a 10-minute walk of a public park).

The maximum possible score is 100. Plano checked in with 65, and Dallas scored 51. The highest ranked city, Minneapolis scored an 87.5.

You can check out the full list HERE.

Via Culture Map

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter