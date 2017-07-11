Smash Mouth Singer Says Morrissey is a Fan

By Hayden Wright

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell recently participated in an oral history of the band’s weird, iconic career. Smash Mouth holds a singular place in our collective imagination, and there are even some closeted Smash Mouth fans out there—which brings us to Morrissey.

In the roving Stereogum interview, Harwell confirmed that Morrissey is a Smash Mouth fan and that the band recently met the Smiths icon at a show in Guadalajara.

“Yeah, he was very complimentary toward us,” Harwell recalls. The exchange was “brief” but “super weird and cool.”

There you have it: People are saying Morrissey loves Smash Mouth. And not just people—the lead singer of Smash Mouth is saying it. Harwell shared some thoughts on other cultural icons:

“I would love to put Al Pacino in a video,” he said. Stay tuned.