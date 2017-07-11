More Than 80 Florida Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Save Family from Drowning

July 11, 2017 2:33 PM
Florida beachgoers at Panama City Beach thought quickly in a heroic act in order to save a family from drowning. Roberta Ursrey was at the beach with her family on Saturday when she realized she couldn’t see her sons from the shore. Upon getting close to the water she noticed her sons, both 8 and 11, were screaming for help. Ursey and other relatives immediately took action and swam to the boys, but the family became trapped under a current. It was now 9 people total who needed to be saved.

As people began to notice the cops and paramedics quickly arrived. One cop swam to the group but soon came back for the same reason of the currents being too violent. Bystanders on the shore decided to take matters in their own hands. Beachgoer, Jessica Simmons, was one of a few to help create the chain. Once the chain was made, rescuers used boogie boards to bring the family back. First the boys, then Ursey and her mother, followed by the other relatives.

At the end, everyone started clapping and cheering. At least 80 people formed the human chain that saved the entire family in one heroic act.

