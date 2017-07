After 27 years of voice the iconic Kermit the Frog, Steve Whitmire, is rumored to be leaving the Muppet’s. All the reports say that Disney plans to keep it in the family, giving the role to veteran Matt Vogel.

Vogel has been with the show since 1996 and has voiced such characters as: Count von Count, Floyd Pepper, and Kermit’s doppelgänger, Constantine. There’s no word yet as to why Whitmire is leaving the show, but fans everywhere are sad to see him go.

Via Mashable