Tuesday, July 11

It’s National “Cheer Up” Day. To celebrate, we’re playing our Top 9 songs all about positivity.

George Michael-Faith

Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth

Steve Winwood-Higher Love

Matthew Wilder-Break My Stride

Starship-Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now

Guns N Roses-Paradise City

Bobby McFerrin-Don’t Worry Be Happy

Howard Jones-Things Can Only Get Better

Rick Astley-Never Gonna Give You Up