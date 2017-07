U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts recently spoke at his son’s 9th Grade graduation.

The only time we usually get to hear Roberts speak is when he’s swearing in a new president – so it’s kind of cool to actually hear his voice.

In this case, it’s what Roberts had to say – in a very funny, very poignant address of about 18 minutes.

If you have kids, you’ll want to hear this. And, he quotes Bob Dylan.