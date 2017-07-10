Texas Teen Suspended for Buying Police Officer’s Treat

A Texas teenager working at a Great American Cookies store near Houston was allegedly suspended last week for buying a police officer’s brownie. Now the company and manager have apologized and say the employee was right the whole time.

According to Fox 26, 18-year-old Zack Randolph was working Sunday at the Great American Cookies store located inside Katy Mills Mall. A police officer went up to the counter and placed an order. The teen then offered to pay for the officer’s dessert with his own money to thank the officer for his service. By then, a family was in line behind the officer. When the officer left the family then asked if Randolph was going to pay for their order as well. The family ended up making such a fuss about it that the store manager had to step in.

Randolph was then told he was in trouble and he’d probably get fired. In shock and frustration, Randolph’s mom Tami took to Facebook to explain what happened. The post went viral with many expressing their dismay with how the company handled the situation. Since then, Great American Cookies has issued an apology to both Randolph and his mom and say the employee did nothing wrong.

Executive vice president of Great American Cookies, David Kaiser, told the Chronicle in an interview that the company “proudly supports” law enforcement and that they have reached out to the franchise to make sure that the situation was addressed and handled appropriately.

