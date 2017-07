One lucky Texas man now hold the record for the largest fish caught in the state. While competing in a fishing tournament based out of Texas City. Veteran fisherman, Tim McClellen, managed to reel in a hammerhead shark, weighing in at 1,033lbs, just off the Gulf of Mexico.

The record was previously held by a man who caught a 1,129lb tiger shark, back in 1992. Sergio Roque, another competitor in the Tackle Time Fishing Tournament, also managed to reel in a 946lb tiger shark.

Via NBC DFW