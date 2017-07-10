Steve Irwin To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

More than 10 years after his untimely death, the “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The 2018 Television class also includes The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson and “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter.

Irwin died in September 2006 after being stung in the chest by a stingray while filming in Queensland, Australia.

Via Fox 8

