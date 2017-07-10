Steve Irwin To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

July 10, 2017 5:49 AM By JT
Filed Under: animals, bindi irwin, Crocodile Hunter, hollywood, posthumous, star, Steve Irwin, walk of fame

More than 10 years after his untimely death, the “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The 2018 Television class also includes The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson and “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter.

Irwin died in September 2006 after being stung in the chest by a stingray while filming in Queensland, Australia.

