We can all agree dogs are exactly the best at hiding their guilt especially when it involves broken items of any kind. Take Twitter user Kai Johnson for example. He came home to find that all of his drinking glasses had been broken, so he wanted to find out who did it. It wasn’t long before Johnson figured out who the culprit was!

But it couldn’t be the pug! Just look at that face! The internet begged to differ and provided different theories to what could’ve happened.

Have you ever seen a more guilty pug?😂 pic.twitter.com/Lhf4ECt1uL — Kai Johnson (@Kaijohnson_19) July 9, 2017

Omg he is so good it was honestly an accident plz check his pupperino paws for glass (I know you already did) — goomba (@RUSKlN) July 10, 2017

My mans is innocent ! — Big Blind (@CarlWinsHigh) July 10, 2017

Clearly, next doors cat got in the window. How you could even entertain the idea that Pugster did it beats me. #PugsterIsInnocent#WasntMe — Ronan McCann (@SligoChap) July 10, 2017