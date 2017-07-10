Ohio Mother Stirs Controversy After Piercing Toddler’s Cheek And Posting Photo On Facebook

An Ohio mother has sparked outrage after posting a photo on Facebook showing she pierced her baby daughter’s cheek. Obviously, people are not happy.

Enedina Vance posted the photo, saying “It looks so cute, right? I just know she’s gonna love it. She’ll thank me when she’s older lol. If she decides she doesn’t like it, she can just take it out, no big deal. I’m the parent, she is my child, I will do whatever I want.”

Turns out, the piercing is not real, and Vance was actually just trying to shock people into starting a conversation about how some parents alter their children’s bodies. She jsut found a super adorable volunteer in her daughter.

In short, Vance hopes her post “shocked” parents, and wants people to realize “Altering a child’s body simply for aesthetic reasons is wrong.”

