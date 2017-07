Monday, July 10

The year was 1981. The under-the-counter dishwasher was all the rage, a 19 inch color TV cost the same as a 42 inch does today, and Indiana Jones made his silver screen debut.

Rick Springfield-Jessie’s Girl

Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes

Queen-Another One Bites The Dust

Rick James-Super Freak

REO Speedwagon-Keep On Loving You

Blondie-The Tide Is High

Phil Collins-In The Air Tonight

Depeche Mode-Just Can’t Get Enough

Rolling Stones-Start Me Up