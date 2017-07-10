Gwen Stefani Sued For Causing Concert Stampede

A woman has filed a law suit against Gwen Stefani for allegedly causing a stampede. Lisa Stricklin claims that during the concert at the PNC Pavilion in Charlotte, NC last July, Stefani invited lawn seat fans to rush the stage. Stricklin was seated in the reserved section when a number of fans began to rush to the stage.

In the chaos, Striklin reports that she suffered a broken leg. She also claims that shortly after the rush Stefani acknowledged her mistake, saying “I got in so much trouble for telling you guys to come up here!”

Stricklin is asking for compensation for the damages from both Live Nation and Stefani.

Via TMZ