Governor Wants To Declare ‘State Of Emergency’ After Nevada Sells Out Of Legal Marijuana

July 10, 2017 4:58 PM
Legal marijuana kicked off in Nevada on July 1st, and now after only two weeks, every licensed realtor has virtually run out. In Nevada there are only about 50 licensed dispensaries, but the rights to distribute from growers to sellers is held exclusively by alcohol wholesalers. A Carson City judge made this temporary legislation in an attempt to mitigate the expected losses in alcohol sales after legalization.

Unfortunately, the Department of Taxation was forced to issue zero distribution licenses to the wholesalers due to zoning issues and incomplete applications. Hoping to remedy the situation, the governor of Nevada has proposed issuing a state of emergency, which would allow licences to be granted to a wider range of potential distributors.

Via Business Insider 

