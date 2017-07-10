Brian May Reveals Freddie Mercury Movie is ‘Closer Than Ever’

By Robyn Collins

Queen guitarist Brian May reveals that a Freddie Mercury movie is closer than ever. “It’s actually happening,” May told Rolling Stone about the film. “We’ve been 12 years on this trail, but I think we’re very close now to an announcement, which will signify that Fox has given the green light to actually supply the money. So yes, I think we’re very close.”

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek will have the starring role.

“He has a great presence, and he’s utterly dedicated to the project, which is wonderful,” May enthused. “We’ve spent a little time with him. He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is just wonderful to see. And we have a fabulous producer in Graham King, who’s probably the greatest independent producer in or out of Hollywood. And he’s put together a great team. And we have a really, really great script. Finally.”

The musician called himself and Taylor “like the grandparents of the project in a sense. We’ve stayed with it for the last 12 years to shepherd it to the right place where we feel it would do Freddie justice,” he added. “We only get one shot at this, and that’s it.”