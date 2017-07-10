Drunk Driver Plows Into ‘Fixer Upper’ House; Homeowners Blame The Gaines

July 10, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Chip and Joanna Gaines, Drive Thru, Fixer Upper, House, Wreck

No, the drive-thru window was not Chip and Joanna’s idea.

Home owners and “Fixer Upper” family from Season 3, Ken and Kelly Downs, got an unexpected surprise after a man drove through their office on Saturday morning. Allen Wayne Miller is suspected of drunk driving when the incident occurred. Apparently there’s a bar across the street from the house. The Downs also threw in a dig at Chip and Jo saying…

“It’s been a problem from the beginning. We’ve lived here a year and a half and we feel deceived by the city of Waco and Magnolia Realty.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Miller was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live