Dress up like a Cow and Receive FREE Chick-Fil-A During Cow Appreciation Day

July 10, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: Chick-Fil-A, Cow Appreciation Day, July 11th

It’s the one day dressing up like a cow is totally normal.

July 11th is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A and they’re giving away free entrees, as long as your dressed up like a cow. The even is taking place at all Chick-Fil-A restaurants all across the nation. The event begin when the doors open and goes on till 7 PM. Be weary of long lines and get there early. The entrees that you can get for breakfast are, the Egg White Grill and Chicken, Egg and Cheese Bagel, Chick-n-Minis, Greek Yogurt Parfait or any size fruit cup. Lunch and dinner entrees include Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap, other sandwiches, nuggets, and drinks including small frosted coffee and small frosted lemonade. Go get your cow costume ready!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live