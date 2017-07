Dress up like a Cow and Receive FREE Chick-Fil-A During Cow Appreciation Day

It’s the one day dressing up like a cow is totally normal.

July 11th is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A and they’re giving away free entrees, as long as your dressed up like a cow. The even is taking place at all Chick-Fil-A restaurants all across the nation. The event begin when the doors open and goes on till 7 PM. Be weary of long lines and get there early. The entrees that you can get for breakfast are,¬†the Egg White Grill and Chicken, Egg and Cheese Bagel, Chick-n-Minis, Greek Yogurt Parfait or any size fruit cup. Lunch and dinner entrees include¬†Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap, other sandwiches, nuggets, and drinks including small frosted coffee and small frosted lemonade. Go get your cow costume ready!