Dress up like a Cow and Receive FREE Chick-Fil-A During Cow Appreciation Day

It’s the one day dressing up like a cow is totally normal.

July 11th is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A and they’re giving away free entrees, as long as your dressed up like a cow. The even is taking place at all Chick-Fil-A restaurants all across the nation. The event begin when the doors open and goes on till 7 PM. Be weary of long lines and get there early. The entrees that you can get for breakfast are, the Egg White Grill and Chicken, Egg and Cheese Bagel, Chick-n-Minis, Greek Yogurt Parfait or any size fruit cup. Lunch and dinner entrees include Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap, other sandwiches, nuggets, and drinks including small frosted coffee and small frosted lemonade. Go get your cow costume ready!