Dak Prescott Surprises Son of Fallen Deputy With a Visit

Dak Prescott does it again. This time with a memorable surprise to a special person. Nash Durr is the 10 year-old son of Deputy William Durr, who was killed in a shooting spree in Brookhaven, Mississippi that claimed the lives of eight people in May. In the midst of grief came a moment of happiness for Durr this past weekend.

The Cowboys quarterback and former Mississippi State quarterback surprised Nash with a secret meeting. Deputy Durr, his wife Tressie, and Nash were big Mississippi State football fans so it really hit a spot with Prescott. On Friday, Tressie and other members of the Durr family planned the surprise by telling Nash they were just going to get out of town for a little while to see a botanical garden. On Saturday they all put on their shirts that honor Durr’s memory and much to Nash’s surprise, he found himself face-to-face with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Prescott, who lost his mother during his career at MSU, understood the grief Nash was going through and reflected with him.

Great guy Prescott is.