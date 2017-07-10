California Teen Wins Lottery Twice In One Week

Rosa Dominguez was on her way back to her home in California in Arizona when she decided, on a whim, to purchase a Power 5 ticket at a gas station in San Luis Obispo.

Well, that little whim turned into the top prize of $555,555 after she scratched the ticket. Feeling lucky, a couple of days later, she purchased a Lucky Fortune scratcher at a gas station in Greenfield, almost 100 miles away. That ticket ended up winning her $100,000!

Dominguez said, “I was so nervous I just wanted to cry.” After picking up her winnings, Dominguez told lottery officials she plans on shopping, and buying herself a new car.

Via SF Gate

