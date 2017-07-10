California Teen Wins Lottery Twice In One Week

July 10, 2017 5:33 AM By JT
Filed Under: California, Cash, Lottery, Money, power 5, prize, tickets, winner

Rosa Dominguez was on her way back to her home in California in Arizona when she decided, on a whim, to purchase a Power 5 ticket at a gas station in San Luis Obispo.

Well, that little whim turned into the top prize of $555,555 after she scratched the ticket.  Feeling lucky, a couple of days later, she purchased a Lucky Fortune scratcher at a gas station in Greenfield, almost 100 miles away.  That ticket ended up winning her $100,000!

View post on imgur.com

Dominguez said, “I was so nervous I just wanted to cry.”  After picking up her winnings, Dominguez told lottery officials she plans on shopping, and buying herself a new car.

Via SF Gate

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live