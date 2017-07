7-11 is celebrating their 90th birthday on July 11th and wants you to be a part of it, with free Slurpees.

From 11 AM till 7 PM you can get a free 7.11 Oz. Slurpee from any 7-11 in the nation. This year they have some limited time Slurpees such as Cotton Candy and Watermelon Lime. make a stop at every 7-11 on your way home and try every flavor.