Man Defeats School Zone Speeding Ticket After Arguing Sign Was “Too Wordy”

Jason Canfield was not about to pay $234 for a speeding ticket he received in May 2016 while driving through a school zone.

He was traveling at 28 mph through the zone, while the amber lights were flashing, indicating that, at the time, the school zone limit was in effect. The speed limit sign Jason drove by had two additional signs, one that read “WHEN CHILDREN ARE PRESENT,” the other reading “OR WHEN FLASHING.” National standards only call for on of those signs to be present, but not both, in order for drivers to react more quickly.

Judge tosses $234 speeding ticket in school zone over wordy Seattle sign: https://t.co/udsXNx3BxZ pic.twitter.com/RT5litB4dw — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 5, 2017

Judge Catherine Moore agreed with Canfield, saying that the abundance of signs made it difficult and prohibited him for slowing down in time. At the time of the incident, Canfield was searching along the road for a colleague’s apartment building.

Canfield has an 8-year-old daughter, and makes it clear that he is “not in favor of speeding in school zone,” but thinks it’s unfair for the city to collect fines from people who drive through “unintentionally,” and is advocating for stronger advance-warning signs.

Via Seattle Times