Author Of The Book “How To Survive Bulls Of Pamplona” Gored While Running With Bulls In Pamplona

July 9, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: animals, Bill Hillmann, Bull, Gore, pamplona, Running of the bulls, Spain

Bill Hillmann is a boxer turned writer, known for co-authoring the 2014  book, Fiesta: How to Survive the Bulls of Pamplona.

Unfortunately, he didn’t take his own advice too seriously or perhaps the bulls didn’t read the book themselves, as Hillmann was one of the two men gored at Pamplona’s annual Running of the Bulls Festival.

Hillmann spent the night in the hospital, but by all accounts will make a full recovery, and even plans on running again as soon as he is released.

A spokesman from Humane Society International said, “The injuries of Pamplona participants are regrettable, but let’s not forget that these bulls are not deliberately hurting anyone.”

Since the festival began in 1910, sixteen people have been killed, with the most recent death occurring in 2009.

Via Mirror

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live