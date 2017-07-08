Ryan Reynolds Helps Teen Get Sweet Revenge On Her Ex-Boyfriend

If you know anything about Deadpool…you know not to mess with his girl.

Superstar actor (and Deadpool star) Ryan Reynolds came to the aid of Gabi Dunn, an 18-year-old teenage girl, who was getting over a bad breakup.  This past week, Gabi (@gabidunn99) tweeted the following:

The tweet didn’t just sit there and collect virtual dust, though: @VancityReynolds (Ryan Reynolds himself) commented on Gabi’s tweet by RT’ing:

Things are getting better for Gabi, though.  She recently tweeted the following:

All the best to you, Gabi!  Time (and Ryan Reynolds) heals all wounds.

Source: E! News

