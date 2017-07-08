Jeremy Renner Injured In On-Set Stunt Accident

Not only did Jeremy Renner break one of his arms, he broke both of his arms!

Doing a stunt that went wrong on the set of a movie Renner won’t specify, he accidentally fractured his left wrist and right elbow. Luckily, Renner says his injuries are healing quickly, and won’t affect his ability to do his job.

Rumor is Renner sustained his injuries on the set of New Line Cinema’s Tag: which is filming in Atlanta.

Renner is currently working on Avengers: Infinity War (also shooting in Atlanta), and stars in Wind River (which is already getting some major Oscar buzz).

Take a look at the poor guy below!

Fall down seven times…stand up 8! #fixedup #pushthrough A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

No, this was NOT a proposal 😧#fixedup #ouch A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.