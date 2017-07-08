Dallas Plus-Size Model Confronts Man Who Fat-Shamed Her On Flight

Just watch the video above, and check out the Instagram post below: they speak for themselves.

The Colony’s own 30-year-old plus-size model Natalie Hage recently confronted the passenger next to her on an American Airlines flight: and her video and Instagram post has garnered her a lot of attention. She even appeared on Good Morning Britain and Good Morning America this week. Natalie is also a full-time student at University of North Texas in Denton.

We’re completely behind you, Natalie: we’re so very proud of you and your bravery! You’re truly beautiful to us.

Source: GuideLive

