You’re A True Texan If You’ve Eaten 75% Of These Foods

July 7, 2017 1:00 AM By JT
Christopher Hudspeth and Farrah Penn at BuzzFeed have put together a fun quiz that will apparently prove if you’re a true Texan.

At least when it comes to the foods you’ve eaten.

Some of the foods are a given: queso, Blue Bell Ice Cream, corn dogs and Whataburger.  But have you ever tried Texas caviar, blueberry cobbler or king ranch casserole?

You’ll need to have eaten 20 of the 28 foods listed (or about 75%) to be considered a “True Texan!”

The quiz takes no more than 30 seconds to complete: and it’s here.

