What Are The Meanings Of The 10 Weirdest Emojis?

July 7, 2017 1:00 AM By JT
Filed Under: emoji, emojis, iDrop News

The folks at iDrop News have compiled 10 of the weirdest emojis: and what they actually mean.

For instance, have you noticed that there appear to be a bunch of sweating emojis?  Or that there seem to be a couple of hospitals?  And how about that “BK” (Burger King?) building?

My favorite: the (possibly?) snowballs in a wheat field.

Here’s an example: the tulip-looking emoji is actually a name badge.  Really?

Check them all out here.

