What Are The Meanings Of The 10 Weirdest Emojis?

The folks at iDrop News have compiled 10 of the weirdest emojis: and what they actually mean.

For instance, have you noticed that there appear to be a bunch of sweating emojis? Or that there seem to be a couple of hospitals? And how about that “BK” (Burger King?) building?

My favorite: the (possibly?) snowballs in a wheat field.

Here’s an example: the tulip-looking emoji is actually a name badge. Really?

Check them all out here.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.