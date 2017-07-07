[VIDEO] Was it Venus Williams’ Fault for the Accident She Was In?

According to an article on perezhilton.com, their has been a video footage released from the accident that Venus Williams was in killing 78-year-old Jerome Barson.

According to a press release issued by Palm Beach Gardens Police Department saying:

“After the initial investigation was conducted, new evidence into the incident was located. Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal.”

This may hurt the lawsuit against the star tennis player, but the Barson’s attorney released a statement to TMZ saying:

“The video released by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department continues to support the fact that Ms. Williams remained in the intersection at a red light, violating the Barson’s right of way. There is nothing that disputes Ms. Williams’ was in the intersection on a red light, and the witnesses clearly confirm the Barson’s had a green light and lawfully entered the intersection.”

Check out the video and tell me what you think.

-Marco A. Salinas