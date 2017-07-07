VIDEO: Mad Man Chases Bear Off His Porch With A Broom

Most people who aren’t used to having bears around would see this video and think this guy is out of his mind. He casually scares away that bear like its some kind of tiny stray dog. Armed with only a broom and his voice he somehow manages to startle the bear. The internet paints such a viscous picture of bears that’d you’d expect this guy to get mauled the second he opened his mouth.

In reality this is quite common. Bears who aren’t used to humans can actually be afraid of them. For people like this guy bears are just like any other pesty wild animal. If bears get too accustom to humans they can get the confidence to become violent, so people are actually encouraged to try and scare bears. Still most of us city folks would have a hard time mustering the courage to stand up to a giant bear like that.

Via Mashable