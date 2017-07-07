Victim of United Airlines Might Have Permanent Brain Damage

The controversial incident that happened April 9th where Dr. David Dao was forced off the plane by United Airlines, may have permanent brain damage, said in an article on perezhilton.com.

The 69-year-old says that the airline company and himself reached a “amicable settlement” after the incident. When he was interviewed by dailymail.com, he says he has no memory of what happened that day. He’s recovering from getting 2 lost front teeth, broken nose and a concussion.

He says, “I’m in the process of recovery. I cannot concentrate well, or sleep well, I need more time to recover, more rest from concussion. I need surgery to correct my nose, but first of all I worry about my brain… It affects my sleeping, coordination, concentration, doing anything. It could be permanent.”

He says he can’t enjoy running marathons after the incident says he has to take everything slow. Though he says he is grateful that this happened because it made him and his family stronger and now dedicates himself to charity.

