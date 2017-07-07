Victim of United Airlines Might Have Permanent Brain Damage

July 7, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: Airplane, Airport, brain damage, incident, plane, Removal, United Airlines, victim, Viral

The controversial incident that happened April 9th where Dr. David Dao was forced off the plane by United Airlines, may have permanent brain damage, said in an article on perezhilton.com.

The 69-year-old says that the airline company and himself reached a “amicable settlement” after the incident. When he was interviewed by dailymail.com, he says he has no memory of what happened that day. He’s recovering from getting 2 lost front teeth, broken nose and a concussion.

He says, “I’m in the process of recovery. I cannot concentrate well, or sleep well, I need more time to recover, more rest from concussion. I need surgery to correct my nose, but first of all I worry about my brain… It affects my sleeping, coordination, concentration, doing anything. It could be permanent.”

He says he can’t enjoy running marathons after the incident says he has to take everything slow. Though he says he is grateful that this happened because it made him and his family stronger and now dedicates himself to charity.

-Marco A. Salinas

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live